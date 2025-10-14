Sheikh Mansour meets world leaders in Egypt

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Monday met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, and Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq.

The meetings, held separately, took place on the sidelines of the Sharm El Sheikh peace summit, hosted by Egypt.

In the three meetings, Sheikh Mansour discussed co-operation and joint work between the UAE, Qatar, Turkey and Iraq, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Sharm El Sheikh. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

The discussions also touched upon the importance of the summit in supporting international efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The meetings were attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, along with several members of the accompanying delegation.

It came as US President Donald Trump declared the Gaza war over, after hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis were freed from captivity.

Mr Trump led a signing ceremony in Egypt for a Gaza ceasefire deal he hailed as a historic moment for the Middle East.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

