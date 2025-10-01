President Sheikh Mohamed meets Iraq’s Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Sudani discussed avenues of co-operation and joint action, particularly in the development and economic sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

The two leaders reviewed regional issues, stressing the need to find a clear path to comprehensive and lasting peace. They also underlined the importance of building on international recognition of the state of Palestine.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Al Sudani highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Iraq, and emphasised the need to strengthen joint Arab action in light of the challenges facing the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed had a call with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, in which he thanked him for the UK’s recognition of the state of Palestine. The President underlined that the two-state solution remains the most viable path to achieving lasting stability in the region for the benefit of its countries and peoples.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon