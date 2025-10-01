President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with UK’s Keir Starmer

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday spoke on the phone to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The call reviewed UAE-UK ties and explored opportunities to strengthen co-operation, state news agency Wam reported.
The two leaders also stressed their support for all efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the sustained and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to its residents.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Starmer for the UK’s recognition of the state of Palestine, underlining that the two-state solution remains the most viable path to achieving lasting stability in the region for the benefit of its countries and peoples.
The call comes as regional mediators, including Egypt and Turkey, are helping Hamas to draft a response to US President Donald's Trump's plan to end the Gaza war.
Mr Trump's plan, whose text was released by the White House on Monday, provides for a ceasefire, the release of hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli jails in exchange for the 48 hostages held by Hamas – only 20 of whom are believed to be alive, the flow of humanitarian aid, and an amnesty for Hamas leaders wishing to disassociate themselves from violence and to leave Gaza.
The plan does not provide for the removal of Palestinians, voluntarily or otherwise, from Gaza, something that was floated by President Trump in January and zealously embraced by Israel since. It prohibits Israel from occupying or annexing the territory.
It embraces the principle of a two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but without giving a timeline for the creation of an independent Palestinian state or specifying its territory.
It also bars Israel from annexing the occupied West Bank, a move that extremist members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government have been calling for in recent months.
