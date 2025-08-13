Sheikh Mansour announces new body to investigate labour claims in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a resolution to establish a body to conduct investigations into claims related to labour and domestic workers in Abu Dhabi.
The resolution was issued by Sheikh Mansour in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.
"The resolution comes as part of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department efforts to develop and expand the scope of specialised prosecutions, given their effective role in ensuring swift and efficient judicial procedures and to realise accurate and full justice in vital sectors," Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday.
This will take place "while considering the nature of each field to support the emirate’s judiciary system while protecting the rights of all parties, in line with the highest standards of transparency and justice."
Moral education needed in a 'rapidly changing world'
Moral education lessons for young people is needed in a rapidly changing world, the head of the programme said.
Alanood Al Kaabi, head of programmes at the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Price Court - Abu Dhabi, said: "The Crown Price Court is fully behind this initiative and have already seen the curriculum succeed in empowering young people and providing them with the necessary tools to succeed in building the future of the nation at all levels.
"Moral education touches on every aspect and subject that children engage in.
"It is not just limited to science or maths but it is involved in all subjects and it is helping children to adapt to integral moral practises.
"The moral education programme has been designed to develop children holistically in a world being rapidly transformed by technology and globalisation."
