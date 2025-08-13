Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, issued the resolution in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Wam
Sheikh Mansour announces new body to investigate labour claims in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution part of plan to 'expand specialised prosecutions'

August 13, 2025

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a resolution to establish a body to conduct investigations into claims related to labour and domestic workers in Abu Dhabi.

The resolution was issued by Sheikh Mansour in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

"The resolution comes as part of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department efforts to develop and expand the scope of specialised prosecutions, given their effective role in ensuring swift and efficient judicial procedures and to realise accurate and full justice in vital sectors," Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday.

This will take place "while considering the nature of each field to support the emirate’s judiciary system while protecting the rights of all parties, in line with the highest standards of transparency and justice."

