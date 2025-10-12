Dubai Police confiscate 28 vehicles in crackdown on unpaid traffic fines

Dubai Police have confiscated 28 vehicles in a clampdown on rule-breaking motorists rack up thousands of dirhams in unpaid fines.

The force said on Sunday it used inspections to track down drivers with a record of outstanding traffic offences.

Police said some of those caught out had been driving with lapsed licences for years.

The enforcement action was carried out in line with UAE traffic law, which allows for vehicles linked to traffic fines in excess of Dh6,000 to be impounded.

Dubai Police said the initiative was part of their “continuing commitment to enhancing road safety and combating reckless driving behaviour”.

It is the latest of the police's pledge to take cars off the emirate's roads to help bolster public safety and target those flouting laws.

Dubai Police last month confiscated the car of a driver who put lives at risk by swerving to overtake another motorist.

The force shared online video of the car driver moving in front of the other vehicle without warning, leaving little room for manoeuvre in a lane close to a barrier.

The driver was also fined a total of Dh2,600 and given 29 black points after being found to have endangered the lives of himself and others through improper overtaking.

The vehicle is to be impounded for 60 days. Motorists typically have to pay Dh50,000 for the release of cars impounded by Dubai Police, although penalties can reach Dh100,000 for the most serious offences.

In August, police in Dubai condemned the actions of two men seen dancing on the bonnets on sports cars in stunts aimed at impressing social media followers.

The force said it has confiscated the two vehicles, with the men each facing a Dh50,000 fee for their return.

Video of the incidents, which were widely shared online, showed one man stepping out of a slowly moving black car before leaping on to the bonnet and dancing, while another video captured a similar act on a purple sports car.

