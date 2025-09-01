Dubai Police seize minibus packed with gas cylinders over fire fears

Dubai Police on Monday issued a warning against transporting gas cylinders in passenger buses after stopping a minibus loaded with 10.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, acting director of Dubai Traffic Police, said seats in the minibus were removed to accommodate the cylinders. Police patrols were taking part in an inspection campaign at Al Quoz industrial area when they found the unlicensed vehicle.

“There were 10 cylinders inside the vehicle, which endangers the life of the driver and other road users,” Brig bin Suwaidan said. “Any accident or gas leak might cause an explosion or major fire. It is a very dangerous violation.”

The vehicle was seized and the driver transferred to public prosecution for legal action.

Ten gas cylinders were found on board the vehicle. Photo: Dubai Police

How dangerous are gas leaks?

Brig bin Suwaidan warned against loading unlicensed vehicles with gas cylinders and urged people to follow traffic and safety laws. He said gas cylinders are highly flammable and require transport in specialised vehicles with open roofs, safety signs and fire extinguishers.

“Dubai Police always stand against any dangerous acts. We will continue our traffic campaigns and monitor the roads to catch violators,” he added.

Dubai Police urged the public to report such incidents by calling 901. “Community awareness is a major pillar in enhancing safety and security on the roads,” he said.

The potential dangers posed by accidents related to gas leaks are clear. Last year, a building fire started after a gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi's Hamdan Street. In 2022, two people died and 120 were injured in a gas explosion in Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi.

