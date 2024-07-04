Abu Dhabi building blaze contained after gas cylinder explosion

A building fire sparked by a gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi's Hamdan Street has been contained, authorities said on Thursday night.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence responded to the blaze in the Al Zahiyah section - previously known as the Tourist Club Area - of the bustling district.

Abu Dhabi Police sent out an initial social media message over the fire at 9.55pm.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have controlled the fire that broke out this evening in a building on Hamdan Street in the Tourist Club because of a gas cylinder explosion. The public is advised to obtain information from official sources only. — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) July 4, 2024

The force issued an update about 40 minutes later, confirming the fire had been dealt with.

No details were disclosed on the extent of the blaze or there have been any casualties.

Police urged members of the public to obtain information from official channels.