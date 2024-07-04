Abu Dhabi building blaze contained after gas cylinder explosion

Police and fire fighters dealt with fire which broke out in Hamdan Street in the capital

Emergency services responded to a building fire in Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Jul 04, 2024

A building fire sparked by a gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi's Hamdan Street has been contained, authorities said on Thursday night.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence responded to the blaze in the Al Zahiyah section - previously known as the Tourist Club Area - of the bustling district.

Abu Dhabi Police sent out an initial social media message over the fire at 9.55pm.

The force issued an update about 40 minutes later, confirming the fire had been dealt with.

No details were disclosed on the extent of the blaze or there have been any casualties.

Police urged members of the public to obtain information from official channels.

Updated: July 04, 2024, 6:48 PM
Abu DhabiUAE
