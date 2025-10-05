UAE leaders praise role of educators on World Teachers' Day

The UAE's leaders paid tribute on Sunday to teachers who they said played a “pivotal role” in inspiring the next generation.
President Sheikh Mohamed said teachers helped secure a better future for all as he spoke to mark World Teachers' Day, observed globally on October 5 to recognise the work of educators.
“Teachers play a pivotal role in guiding and inspiring the next generation,” said Sheikh Mohamed in a post on X.
“Their commitment to fostering curiosity, nurturing values and shaping young minds is central to building stronger communities and a brighter future,” he said.
“On World Teachers’ Day, we honour their contribution and reaffirm that education remains at the heart of the UAE’s development vision.”
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also marked the day thanking all teachers for their role.
Sheikh Mohammed, also in a post on X, said teachers helped to guide the future of the next generations.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, shared similar sentiments, and posted an archive photograph of UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, visiting a classroom.
Sheikh Mansour said it was important to remember the words of Sheikh Zayed who used to affirm that the wealth of any nation was its educated children. He also paid tribute to the teachers of the UAE.
Golden visas for educators
On Saturday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, directed the award of 223 golden visas to outstanding educators from early childhood centres, schools and universities across Dubai, state news agency Wam reported.
“Teachers and educators are the ones who light the way forward. They inspire, guide and give our children the skills and confidence to succeed. On World Teachers’ Day, we recognise their dedication and affirm that supporting them is the best investment we can make in the future of Dubai,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
“Their impact goes beyond classrooms, building the character of our society and strengthening Dubai’s global stature,” he said.
“By awarding the golden visa to exceptional teachers, we are showing how much Dubai values knowledge, integrity and service. Our schools will always be places where the future is nurtured and where the next generation can thrive.”
The visa initiative was announced by Sheikh Hamdan on World Teachers’ Day last year. It recognises the critical role of educators in shaping Dubai’s future and supports the goals of the “Education 33 Strategy”, which aims to empower outstanding teachers, attract top global talent and make Dubai one of the most sought-after destinations in the world for educators, Wam reported.
Applications for the second round are now open. Educators working in private early childhood centres, schools and international higher education institutions in Dubai can apply between October 15 and December 15.
