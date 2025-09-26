Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, opens new homes for families in the Puttalam region of north-western Sri Lanka. Wam
Deputy Ruler of Sharjah opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, tours village where free medical supplies are provided

September 26, 2025

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has inaugurated 40 new homes for widows, orphans and their families in the Puttalam region of north-western Sri Lanka.

The houses were officially opened as Sheikh Sultan took a tour of a village which is supported as part a project that is a collaboration between the emirate's Media Council and Sharjah Charity International.

Each of the new homes has a living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a water tank, services designed to provide stability and safe shelter, ensuring a decent life for families and meeting their daily needs, reported state news agency Wam on Friday.

Sheikh Sultan also paid a visit to the medical centre in the village, which includes an examination room, triage room and a pharmacy providing various essential medicines.

Women in the village benefit from free medical services, which are offered to ease their difficult circumstances. Sheikh Sultan also met with children in the village park, which provides orphans with spaces for recreation and play.

Since 2012, Sharjah Charity International has established six villages in Sri Lanka, comprising 195 houses, two Quran memorisation centres, one school, three medical health centres and three wells, benefitting more than 10,000 individuals, Wam reported.

