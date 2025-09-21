Emirates flight delayed as passengers disembark over US visa concern

An Emirates flight from San Francisco to India was delayed by three hours after several passengers disembarked over fears they wouldn't be able to return to the US due to visa restrictions.

The passengers were filmed trying to get off a flight before departure at San Francisco International Airport following the announcement of a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa petitions to enter the country.

Footage of passengers trying to leave the aircraft was shared on social media platforms, with several feeling it was not worth risking delays and possible fees, affecting their job status, when returning to the US.

It was announced on Saturday (September 20) that US President Donald Trump planned to impose a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B worker visas.

However, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt moved to calm the fears of those fearing they would be hit with a massive fee upon return, saying the $100,000 charge only applied to new visa applications.

"Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter,' she wrote on social media platform X.

"H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation.

"This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders."

Emirates has been contacted for comment.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat