Billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor announces $2.7m package to support Syrian mosque and vulnerable groups

Billionaire Emirati entrepreneur Khalaf Al Habtoor on Thursday announced a Dh10 million ($2.7 million) community package for Syria.
The programme is to focus on supporting the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, as well as vulnerable groups in society. It will be carried out with the co-operation of the Syrian Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour.
Funds will be committed to restoration work at the mosque and providing support for its imams, scholars and administrators. There will also be investment in a centre for disabled people that focuses on rehabilitation and skills development, while an initiative aimed at assisting beggars will also be established.
“Our support today is not simply a financial pledge, but a clear message of solidarity with Syria and its people,” Mr Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said during a visit to Syria this week. “The Umayyad Mosque is a civilisational and human treasure and supporting its development and those who serve it is a duty for all who believe in culture and identity.
“At the same time, our support for the centre for people with special needs and for beggars’ reintegration programmes reflects our values of empowerment and dignity for the less fortunate. We hope these initiatives will serve as the foundation for a genuine partnership and a shared future worthy of Syria’s rich history and its people.”
The International Charity Organisation, established in Ajman in 1984, this week announced the launch of an aid package worth Dh8 million for Syria. It will invest in projects focused on the construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of schools and mosques, as well as drilling wells to secure safe drinking water and sponsoring orphans and underprivileged families. The funds will also be used to provide health care and distribute dates and food parcels.
Al Habtoor Group, established in 1970, is active in sectors including hospitality, property, education, insurance and publishing in the UAE, as well international markets such as the UK, Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and the US.
In Praise of Zayed
A thousand grains of Sand whirl in the sky
To mark the journey of one passer-by
If then a Cavalcade disturbs the scene,
Shall such grains sing before they start to fly?
What man of Honour, and to Honour bred
Will fear to go wherever Truth has led?
For though a Thousand urge him to retreat
He'll laugh, until such counsellors have fled.
Stands always One, defiant and alone
Against the Many, when all Hope has flown.
Then comes the Test; and only then the time
Of reckoning what each can call his own.
History will not forget: that one small Seed
Sufficed to tip the Scales in time of need.
More than a debt, the Emirates owe to Zayed
Their very Souls, from outside influence freed.
No praise from Roderic can increase his Fame.
Steadfastness was the Essence of his name.
The changing years grow Gardens in the Sand
And build new Roads to Sand which stays the same.
But Hearts are not rebuilt, nor Seed resown.
What was, remains, essentially Alone.
Until the Golden Messenger, all-wise,
Calls out: "Come now, my Friend!" - and All is known
- Roderic Fenwick Owen
How being social media savvy can improve your well being
Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends.
As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity.
Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”.
Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”.
Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”.
However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”.
“It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena.
People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.
Five famous companies founded by teens
There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry:
- Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate.
- Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc.
- Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway.
- Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company.
- Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.
The burning issue
'Worse than a prison sentence'
Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome.
“It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said.
“They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be.
“Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact.
“It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships.
“It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”
