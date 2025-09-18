Emirati business magnate Khalaf Al Habtoor visits the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. AP
Billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor announces $2.7m package to support Syrian mosque and vulnerable groups

Funds to be focused on restoration of 'civilisational and human treasure' in Damascus, as well as initiatives for the disabled

The National

September 18, 2025

Billionaire Emirati entrepreneur Khalaf Al Habtoor on Thursday announced a Dh10 million ($2.7 million) community package for Syria.

The programme is to focus on supporting the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, as well as vulnerable groups in society. It will be carried out with the co-operation of the Syrian Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour.

Funds will be committed to restoration work at the mosque and providing support for its imams, scholars and administrators. There will also be investment in a centre for disabled people that focuses on rehabilitation and skills development, while an initiative aimed at assisting beggars will also be established.

“Our support today is not simply a financial pledge, but a clear message of solidarity with Syria and its people,” Mr Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said during a visit to Syria this week. “The Umayyad Mosque is a civilisational and human treasure and supporting its development and those who serve it is a duty for all who believe in culture and identity.

“At the same time, our support for the centre for people with special needs and for beggars’ reintegration programmes reflects our values of empowerment and dignity for the less fortunate. We hope these initiatives will serve as the foundation for a genuine partnership and a shared future worthy of Syria’s rich history and its people.”

The International Charity Organisation, established in Ajman in 1984, this week announced the launch of an aid package worth Dh8 million for Syria. It will invest in projects focused on the construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of schools and mosques, as well as drilling wells to secure safe drinking water and sponsoring orphans and underprivileged families. The funds will also be used to provide health care and distribute dates and food parcels.

Al Habtoor Group, established in 1970, is active in sectors including hospitality, property, education, insurance and publishing in the UAE, as well international markets such as the UK, Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and the US.

