UAE opens primary school in Yemen under Red Crescent drive

The UAE has opened a primary school in Yemen as part of a humanitarian campaign to provide needy children with an education.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) – the philanthropic arm of the UAE government – opened the school in the Hadhramaut governate on Saturday.

The UAE also launched a project to provide school bags to learners in the Yemeni governorates of Al Hudaydah and Taiz.

The relief efforts have been made to bolster the education sector in Yemen and contribute to “building a better future for the coming generations”, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE has sought to provide assistance to Yemen in recent months to improve living standards and help the country mitigate a variety of challenges.

The Emirates this month delivered food and shelter to hundreds of families bearing the brunt of floods that swept across Yemen in recent weeks.

The UAE launched a schoolbag project to help equip children for the new academic year. Wam

Torrential rain and high winds have left a trail of destruction on the country's west coast, causing widespread damage to homes and displacing thousands of residents.

The ERC sent shelter tents, food supplies and other relief items to help 960 families in flood-hit areas of Yemen under the campaign.

In July, the Emirates joined forces with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to lead a campaign to reduce the number of deaths caused by malnutrition on the Yemeni island of Socotra.

Field teams from the UAE and the WHO carried out assessments in the first phase of a drive to cutting malnutrition death rates by up to 20 per cent within the next two to five years.

The UAE provided $110 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Socotra from 2015 to 2021, offering assistance to its communities and helping to lay foundations for the future.

