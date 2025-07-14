UAE leads life-saving drive to tackle malnutrition in Yemen's Socotra

The UAE has joined forces with the World Health Organisation to lead a campaign to reduce the number of deaths caused by malnutrition on the Yemeni island of Socotra.

Field teams from the UAE and the WHO have carried out assessments in the first phase of a drive aimed at bolstering health systems and improving patient care. Health workers have completed the first of four visits over the course of a year, as part of a mission to reduce the malnutrition death rate by up to 20 per cent within the next two to five years.

The initiative is being carried out with the support of the Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The baseline assessment covered 38 villages across 29 subdistricts of Socotra, which has an estimated population of 60,000. Data was collected from 4,214 households, with field teams interviewing more than 900 care providers and taking anthropometric measurements from children and mothers.

Such measurements are typically used to assess the height and weight of infants and adults. That data is an important indicator of nutrition and the risk of disease.

The findings will be used to compile a report that will detail the maternal and child health and nutrition status of the community. It will also examine the readiness of healthcare sites to respond to emergency situations and meet the needs of patients.

Future stages of the initiative will include the distribution of medical goods and other supplies, work by technical experts and service providers, and the launch of training programmes and community awareness campaigns.

Remote island of global significance

A dragon blood tree on the Yemeni island of Socotra. AFP

Socotra is part of one of the most isolated islands in the world. It is about 340km south-west of Yemen. While remote and small, it is known for its centuries-old, umbrella-shaped dragon blood trees and has been described as the Galapagos of the Indian Ocean because of its biodiversity.

The Socotra Archipelago – made up of six islands, including its largest, Socotra – received Unesco World Heritage Site status in 2008 in recognition of its biodiversity and high number of endemic species.

Socotra has endured a number of challenges in recent years, including two cyclones in 2015. The UAE provided $110 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Socotra from 2015 to 2021, offering assistance to its communities and helping to lay foundations for the future.

The aid was delivered by organisations including the Emirates Red Crescent, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Humanitarian and Scientific Foundation, and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre.

Key investment restored Socotra's airport and paid for the construction of two solar power stations, the establishment of four power plants and the installation of power generators in remote villages.

