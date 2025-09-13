The UAE Armed Forces were unified in 1976. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
UAE Ministry of Defence pays tribute to former Armed Forces chief of staff

Awad Mohammed Al Khalidi served in the 1970s

September 13, 2025

The UAE Ministry of Defence has paid tribute to a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces.

The ministry said Lt Gen Awad Mohammed Al Khalidi served as the first chief of staff from 1976, when UAE leaders agreed to unify forces.

The move on May 6 that year unified the defence forces of individual emirates under one command structure.

Al Khalidi was on secondment from the Jordanian armed forces at the time and there he held the rank held the rank of major general. He served as chief of staff from 1976 to 1980.

Awad Mohammed Al Khalidi. Photo: Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates
Awad Mohammed Al Khalidi. Photo: Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

In a post on social media on Friday, the ministry said it extended its condolences and sympathy to King Abdullah II of Jordan, the country's armed forces and its people following Al Khalidi's death.

UAE leaders mark Armed Forces Day every year.

President Sheikh Mohamed this year said the day represented a key chapter in the country's journey.

In a message addressed to members of the military, Sheikh Mohamed said the armed forces have stood strong to protect the Emirates and all who call it home.

