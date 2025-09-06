President Sheikh Mohamed stresses importance of preserving national heritage during visit to Adihex

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday visited the 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition at Adnec.

During his tour of the exhibition, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on national pavilions that reflect the richness of Emirati heritage, including displays of traditional falconry and equestrian practices.

He also visited international stands featuring modern technology that promotes sustainability and responsible practices in outdoor sports and heritage activities.

Jordan's Desert Forces presented a camel show at Adihex. Victor Besa / The National

Tradition and heritage

At Adihex, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of preserving national heritage and fostering intergenerational connections to ensure that the UAE's cultural legacy continues to thrive.

He said the exhibition serves as a global platform for cultural exchange – bridging the past and present, tradition and innovation, and highlights the capabilities of Emiratis in crafting a renewed success story with every edition, state news agency Wam reported.

