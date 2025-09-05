The Jordanian Camel Show, presented by Jordan’s Desert Forces, during the Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. Victor Besa / The National
It is the first time that Jordan’s Desert Forces are taking part in Adihex. Victor Besa / The National
Visitors inspect arms on display at the exhibition. Victor Besa / The National
Adihex runs from August 30 to September 7. Victor Besa / The National
Pistols on display at UAE small arms manufacturer Carcal's stand. Victor Besa / The National
This year's Adihex has also put put the spotlight on the UAE's enduring love of falconry. Victor Besa / The National
Portraits of the UAE's leaders on display. Victor Besa / The National
A hobby shop owner details a scale model. Victor Besa / The National
Camping goods and traditional Emirati outdoors gear on display. Victor Besa / The National
Prayer time at the exhibition. Victor Besa / The National
Last chance to see cloned camels and embrace falconry traditions at Adihex

Hunting and equestrian exhibition in Abu Dhabi has shone a spotlight on Emirati heritage

The National

September 05, 2025

Thousands of visitors have embraced the UAE's rich heritage and sporting traditions this week at an annual Abu Dhabi event poised to be the biggest in its history.

The 22nd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition − which will conclude an action-packed nine-day schedule on Sunday − has welcomed more than 2,000 exhibitors and brands from 68 countries.

The flagship show, held across 92,000 square metres at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, has expanded this year to include eight new falcon auctions, sectors dedicated to the country's beloved camels and Arabian saluki hounds, and a section showcasing a rich variety of hunting knives.

The exhibition is not only celebrating the past but demonstrating how deep-rooted culture and Emirati identity is evolving with the times.

Two cloned offspring of a prize-winning camel were also on display, highlighting how cutting-edge technology is working hand in hand with heritage.

The cells of Mabrokan were used to successfully clone 11 calves. Before his death in 2010, Mabrokan won several beauty awards, which inspired the UAE’s Biotech Research Centre to freeze his cells.

This year's Adihex has also shone the spotlight on the UAE's enduring love of falconry, demonstrated that equestrian is still riding high and charted the growth of the hunting tourism and safari sector with the latest equipment on display.

