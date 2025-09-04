UAE and UK hold talks to find 'global solutions' to financial crimes

An Emirati delegation has concluded high-level talks with representatives of the UK government in London aimed at advancing joint efforts to tackle financial crimes.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Secretary General and vice chairman of the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations Committee, was welcomed by Dan Jarvis, UK Minister of State for Security, for two days of discussions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The visit demonstrated the strength of a strategic partnership between the nations to safeguard international financial systems and take action against rogue financial networks-funding organised crime, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The meetings were also attended by senior figures from the UAE's Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, UAE Customs and financial intelligence units from the Emirates.

The UK team included representatives from the Treasury, the Home Office, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

“Financial crime is global in nature, and tackling it requires global solutions," said Mr Al Zaabi.

"The UAE and the UK are strongly committed to combating illicit finance, and this week’s discussions were productive, paving the way for increased operational effectiveness, while also supporting bilateral trade.”

Mr Jarvis said the talks were a "significant step in our joint efforts to tackle illicit finance and disrupt the international criminal networks who rely on it".

"Through cross border co-operation, together we can safeguard the security of both our nations while better protecting communities form the serious harm caused by money laundering and international criminality.

"The UK is proud to stand alongside our Emirati partners as we launch this crucial dialogue.”

During the visit the delegation met with members of the private sector at a round-table organised by the UK-UAE Business Council and hosted by the Embassy of the UAE in London.

The outcomes of the visit will support wider UAE-UK strategic co-operation on financial crime.

UAE steps up crime fight

The UAE has made important progress in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism in recent years, issuing strict laws and introducing regulations to clamp down on such crime.

Last September, the UAE set out a nationwide action plan aimed at countering terrorism financing and money laundering. The 2024-2027 National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing features 11 goals focused on risk-based compliance, effectiveness and sustainability.

The National reported in June how the EU planned to remove the UAE from a list of countries that pose a high risk for money laundering following a drive in the Emirates to boost regulatory framework.

The UAE was removed from a similar list last year by the Financial Action Task Force, the global body that combats money laundering and terrorism financing.

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

India won by 304 runs at Galle 2nd Test Thursday-Monday at Colombo

Thursday-Monday at Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele

Jiu-jitsu calendar of events for 2017-2018: August 5: Round-1 of the President’s Cup in Al Ain. August 11-13: Asian Championship in Vietnam. September 8-9: Ajman International. September 16-17 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Ashgabat. September 22-24: IJJF Balkan Junior Open, Montenegro. September 23-24: Grand Slam Los Angeles. September 29: Round-1 Mother of The Nation Cup. October 13-14: Al Ain U18 International. September 20-21: Al Ain International. November 3: Round-2 Mother of The National Cup. November 4: Round-2 President’s Cup. November 10-12: Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro. November 24-26: World Championship, Columbia. November 30: World Beach Championship, Columbia. December 8-9: Dubai International. December 23: Round-3 President’s Cup, Sharjah. January 12-13: Grand Slam Abu Dhabi. January 26-27: Fujairah International. February 3: Round-4 President’s Cup, Al Dhafra. February 16-17: Ras Al Khaimah International. February 23-24: The Challenge Championship. March 10-11: Grand Slam London. March 16: Final Round – Mother of The Nation. March 17: Final Round – President’s Cup.

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

Jawab Iteiqal

Director: Mohamed Sammy

Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Ayad Nasaar, Mohamed Adel and Sabry Fawaz

2 stars

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Super Rugby play-offs Quarter-finals Hurricanes 35, ACT 16

Crusaders 17, Highlanders 0

Lions 23, Sharks 21

Chiefs 17, Stormers 11 Semi-finals Saturday, July 29 Crusaders v Chiefs, 12.35pm (UAE)

Lions v Hurricanes, 4.30pm

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James Three and a half stars

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

Sanchez's club career 2005-2006: Cobreloa 2006-2011 Udinese 2006-2007 Colo-Colo (on loan) 2007-2008 River Plate (on loan) 2011-2014 Barcelona 2014–Present Arsenal

PAST 10 BRITISH GRAND PRIX WINNERS 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2013 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP)

2012 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)

2011 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

2010 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)

2009 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

2008 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2007 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

KYLIAN MBAPPE 2016/17 STATS Ligue 1: Appearances - 29, Goals - 15, Assists - 8

UCL: Appearances - 9, Goals - 6

French Cup: Appearances - 3, Goals - 3

France U19: Appearances - 5, Goals - 5, Assists - 1

WEST ASIA RUGBY 2017/18 SEASON ROLL OF HONOUR Western Clubs Champions League

Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens

Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership

Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons

Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup

Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Runners up: Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership

Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

ICC Intercontinental Cup UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2 UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

Test Director: S Sashikanth Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan Star rating: 2/5

The%20specs%3A%20Taycan%20Turbo%20GT %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C108hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C340Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%20(front%20axle)%3B%20two-speed%20transmission%20(rear%20axle)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh928%2C400%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOrders%20open%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sav%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Purvi%20Munot%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%20as%20of%20March%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wonka %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Paul%20King%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3ETimothee%20Chalamet%2C%20Olivia%20Colman%2C%20Hugh%20Grant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bullet%20Train %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Leitch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Aaron%20Taylor-Johnson%2C%20Brian%20Tyree%20Henry%2C%20Sandra%20Bullock%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

RESULT Bournemouth 0 Southampton 3 (Djenepo (37', Redmond 45' 1, 59') Man of the match Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

WHAT%20IS%20'JUICE%20JACKING'%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Juice%20jacking%2C%20in%20the%20simplest%20terms%2C%20is%20using%20a%20rogue%20USB%20cable%20to%20access%20a%20device%20and%20compromise%20its%20contents%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20exploit%20is%20taken%20advantage%20of%20by%20the%20fact%20that%20the%20data%20stream%20and%20power%20supply%20pass%20through%20the%20same%20cable.%20The%20most%20common%20example%20is%20connecting%20a%20smartphone%20to%20a%20PC%20to%20both%20transfer%20data%20and%20charge%20the%20former%20at%20the%20same%20time%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20term%20was%20first%20coined%20in%202011%20after%20researchers%20created%20a%20compromised%20charging%20kiosk%20to%20bring%20awareness%20to%20the%20exploit%3B%20when%20users%20plugged%20in%20their%20devices%2C%20they%20received%20a%20security%20warning%20and%20discovered%20that%20their%20phones%20had%20paired%20to%20the%20kiosk%2C%20according%20to%20US%20cybersecurity%20company%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20While%20juice%20jacking%20is%20a%20real%20threat%2C%20there%20have%20been%20no%20known%20widespread%20instances.%20Apple%20and%20Google%20have%20also%20added%20security%20layers%20to%20prevent%20this%20on%20the%20iOS%20and%20Android%20devices%2C%20respectively%3C%2Fp%3E%0A