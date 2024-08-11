UAE amends anti-money laundering laws

The UAE's laws on anti-money laundering and the financing of terrorism and illegal organisations have been amended, the government has announced.

The amendments are designed to support efforts to fight financial crime while consolidating the country’s technical compliance with international treaties and recommendations, state news agency Wam reported.

A National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations has been formed as a result.

A Supreme Committee for the Oversight of the National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing has also been established.

This committee will study, oversee and assess the effectiveness of strategies and measures implemented by the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations.

It comes as the UAE intensifies its operations against fiscal crimes, specifically anti-money laundering and combating financial terrorism.

On Thursday, 32 local gold refineries were suspended for three months for failing to follow anti-money laundering laws.

In 2021, the government founded an Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing after passing an anti-money laundering and terrorism financing law in 2018.

The value of fines imposed by regulatory authorities in the field of AML/CFT between January and October last year reached Dh249.2 million ($67.9 million), compared with Dh76 million in 2022.

