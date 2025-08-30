Abu Dhabi green light for congestion-beating AI-powered traffic system

Abu Dhabi has introduced a smart traffic light system designed to regulate vehicle flow and ease congestion at seven entry points leading to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street.

The move by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC uses a combination of sensors and AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic in real time. It is able to adjust traffic light timings to regulate traffic density.

“The launch of the smart traffic light system to regulate vehicle flow marks a significant step in traffic management,” said Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, ITC's acting director general.

The system reduces the number of vehicles passing through the lights during peak hours and increases access when traffic is lighter.

“Thanks to artificial intelligence and smart systems, we can now monitor and analyse traffic density in real time, enabling us to manage vehicle flow with high precision,” said Dr AlGhfeli. “This improves traffic fluidity, reduces congestion, and directly contributes to enhancing quality of life and strengthening the sustainability of the emirate’s transport system.”

ITC confirmed that the system will be activated when traffic congestion is detected, with the technology quickly adapting to conditions on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street to ensure flexibility and operational efficiency throughout the day.

The seven entry points where the system will operate are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street, Dhafeer Street, and Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound), in addition to Salama bint Butti Street, Al Dhafra Street, Rabdan Street, the Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound).

Within a broader sustainable mobility strategy, the smart system is one of a series of development projects aimed at improving road safety, mobility experiences, and meeting the needs of Abu Dhabi’s expanding population and economy.

