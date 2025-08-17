UAE rescue team tackling wildfires in Albania for sixth day

A rescue team from the UAE remains in Albania where it is helping attempts to extinguish wildfires that have forced residents from their homes and caused widespread damage.
The team continues to provide support to tackle the fires after an emergency task force arrived in Albania on Monday – on the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed – to assist authorities in battling to contain a spate of intense blazes fuelled by soaring summer temperatures.
"The team has intensified its field operations using the latest equipment to ensure the fires are brought under control and to prevent their recurrence," state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.
The National reported last Tuesday how helicopters sent by the UAE had dropped more than 400,000 litres of water on wildfires raging across Albania under a major relief mission.
