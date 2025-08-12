Man dies as European wildfires spread to edge of Madrid

Firefighters have contained a wildfire near the Spanish capital Madrid which killed one person and prompted the evacuation of 180 people, regional authorities said on Tuesday.

Favourable overnight conditions allowed for the fire to be contained, the Community of Madrid said.

A man who had been taken by helicopter to the La Paz hospital after suffering burns on 98 per cent of his body, later died, the Community of Madrid said.

The fire has affected more than 1,000 hectares.

A prolonged heatwave in Spain continued on Tuesday, with temperatures set to reach 44 degrees Celsius in some regions, according to meteorology service AEMET.

Large parts of Europe are facing wildfire threats, as scorching weather bakes the region this week. Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves in Europe, causing more extreme weather events such as the deadly wildfires that ravaged Aude in south-west France last week.

Red heat warnings have been issued for Spain, France, Croatia, Serbia and Romania, as a high-pressure system is amplified by former tropical storm Dexter. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 42C in south-west France on Tuesday.

A woman visits a house damaged in a recent wildfire in Guzelyali, Canakkale, Turkey, August 12, 2025. Reuters

In Italy, a young boy died of heatstroke in Italy on Monday. The four-year-old Romanian boy died days after being found unconscious in the family's car in Sardinia.

The boy was airlifted to a Rome hospital but died of irreversible brain damage, the hospital told AFP on Monday. The news came as Italy's Health Ministry issued a red alert warning for seven major cities, including Bologna and Florence.

Extreme heat and strong winds caused the Dardanelles Strait to briefly shut to shipping on Monday evening.

The Dardanelles – a vital maritime chokepoint for oil and gas from the Black Sea and Central Asia – was quickly reopened after being closed to allow firefighting aircraft to scoop water from the sea to tackle nearby blazes.

Turkish firefighters contained wildfires ravaging its north Aegean coast, but towns and pine forests in Canakkale province are still threatened, and about 2,900 residents have been evacuated, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Several forest fires ignited overnight in Greece, leading to evacuation orders at Koiliomenos on the island of Zakinthos, at Lagkada and Argostoli on the island of Kefallonia and in the centre of the country at Varko in Etoloakarnania.

Forest fires are also raging in Montenegro, the Adriatic state heavily reliant on summer tourism. The worst hit areas are near the capital Podgorica, and on the coast, close to popular resorts where fire from a broken car quickly spread, endangering homes and hotels.

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a wildfire in Rogami suburbs, as temperature rises during a heatwave in Podgorica, Montenegro, August 11, 2025. Reuters

The government has called for international help, with neighbouring Serbia already dispatching firefighting helicopters.

Wildfires in Italy and Scotland this week also forced authorities to close tourist areas near Vesuvius National Park and Arthur’s Seat, respectively.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

BLACKBERRY %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Matt%20Johnson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Jay%20Baruchel%2C%20Glenn%20Howerton%2C%20Matt%20Johnson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

World record transfers 1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)

2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m

3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m

5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m

6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m

7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m

8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m

9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m

10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A