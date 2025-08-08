France's huge wildfire to burn for days after scorching area size of Paris

France's biggest wildfire in decades will burn for several more days, authorities said on Friday, even though it has been brought under control.

About 2,000 firefighters in the south of the country are continuing to battle a blaze that has scorched more than 17,000 hectares of land – an area bigger than Paris. It has killed one person, injured 13 and destroyed dozens of homes.

Although the fire was declared to be under control on Thursday night, authorities said it would not be declared extinguished for several days.

Access to the forests devastated by the fire has been banned until at least Sunday. Authorities said roads in the area are too dangerous because of fallen electricity lines and other hazards.

About 2,000 people who were forced to flee have not been allowed back to their homes. Hundreds of people are sleeping in school gyms and village halls across the region.

At its most intense, the flames were going through about 1,000 hectares of land per hour, according to authorities in the nearby city of Narbonne. Two days of strong and changing winds made the blaze difficult to predict.

A 65-year-old woman, who had refused to evacuate, was found dead in her scorched house, while 13 people were injured, 11 of them firefighters.

'Unprecedented catastrophe'

The wildfire is a “catastrophe on an unprecedented scale”, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said during a visit to the affected region on Wednesday. “What is happening is linked to global warming and linked to drought,” Mr Bayrou said.

Environment Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said the fire was the biggest France had experienced since 1949. “This is a wildfire that is a consequence of climate change, of drought in this region,” she told France Info radio.

The country has already seen around 9,000 wildfires this summer, mainly close to its Mediterranean coast.

The Aude district in particular has suffered in recent years, aggravated by low rainfall and the uprooting of vineyards, which used to help slow down the advance of fires. Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse has been the village hardest hit by the fire.

Trees ablaze as a wildfire rampages through a forest near Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, southern France. Reuters Flames have spread rapidly through an area in the south of France one and a half times bigger than Paris. Reuters One person has been killed, three are missing and 13 have been injured – two civilians and 11 firefighters – one of whom is in critical condition. Reuters A firefighter hauls a hose through a burnt-out forest to douse the flames. Reuters At least 16,000 hectares of land have been burnt, with the bushfire mainly affecting the Aude region. EPA A plane drops fire retardant over a burning area near Fontjoncouse, south-western France. AFP The crisis was described as 'apocalyptic' by Jean-Jacques Marty, president of the rural mayors of Aude. Reuters 'We've never seen anything like this, it's truly tragic,' Mr Marty said. Reuters Officials say it is France's biggest wildfire since 1949, when 50,000 hectares went up in smoke and 82 people died near the south-western city of Bordeaux. AFP Authorities remain hopeful that firefighters are on the verge of containing the ferocious flames. AP

With Europe facing new August heatwaves, many areas are on alert for wildfires. Portugal has extended emergency measures because of the heightened risk.

Near the Spanish town of Tarifa, fire crews secured areas near hotels and other tourist accommodations after controlling a major blaze that also destroyed hundreds of hectares.

Antonio Sanz, interior minister for Andalusia's regional government, said that “the return of all evacuated people” had been authorised after the fire was “stabilised”.

Spanish broadcaster TVE reported that the fire started in a camper van at a beach campsite, and spread quickly in strong winds. About 1,550 people and 5,500 vehicles were evacuated from camps, hotels and homes, Mr Sanz said.

Spain is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures nearing 40C in many regions. Officials reported 1,060 excess deaths in July that could be attributed to intense heat.

Climate experts say global warming is driving longer, more intense and more frequent heatwaves around the world, making for more favourable forest fire conditions.

