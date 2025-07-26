Paris to host Syria talks on integrating Kurds

Syria, France and the US said they agreed on Friday to convene "as soon as possible" talks in Paris to integrate the autonomous Kurdish administration into the Syrian state.
The Kurds, who control large swathes of north-east Syria, are negotiating with the central government in Damascus on the integration of their civil and military institutions into the state.
Those include the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The three countries agreed to “host as soon as possible the next round of consultations in Paris between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces regarding the full implementation of the March 10 agreement”, according to a joint statement.
The statement was issued after a Friday meeting in Paris between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani.
In March, Syria's government reached a deal with the SDF to integrate the group into state institutions. The deal was signed between Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara and the head of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi.
Damascus had previously accused the SDF of delays in implementing a March deal to integrate into the country's armed forces, warning that inaction would undermine stability.
Several rounds of talks have been held but the process has stalled, with Kurdish officials criticising a constitutional declaration announced by the new authorities, saying it failed to reflect Syria's diversity.
A meeting was set to take place in Paris on Thursday between Kurdish representatives and a Syrian government delegation, but it was postponed.
Mr Barrot held a phone call on Friday with the Mr Abdi, Paris said, to "confirm the upcoming negotiations session".
Damascus insists on reunifying the country at any cost and demands that the Kurds hand over their weapons.
But this week, the SDF said it is “impossible” to lay down their arms amid a flurry of sectarian violence in the country.
An outbreak of fierce fighting in the south of Syria, with troops sent to quell unrest involving Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority, has cast further doubt on Mr Al Shara's efforts to hold Syria together.
And under pressure from Washington, Syria has mounted raids against members of ISIS as the extremist group threatens to stage a resurgence.
“In light of the continuing tensions in Syria, the escalating violence, and the threat of ISIS, it is impossible for our forces to surrender their weapons,” Kurdish media quoted SDF spokesman Abjar Daoud as saying.
With AFP