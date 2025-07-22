Syria's Kurdish fighters say laying down arms 'impossible'

Kurdish fighters in Syria have said it is “impossible” to lay down their arms amid a flurry of sectarian violence in the country.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, a mostly Kurdish militia, made a deal with President Ahmad Al Shara in March to merge with Syria's state institutions.

The deal was part of Mr Al Shara's efforts to unify the country after years of civil war in Syria, in which various armed groups held sway in parts of the country.

The SDF peace process has not gone smoothly though, with the authorities in Damascus accusing the US-backed militia of dragging its feet.

An outbreak of fierce fighting in the south of Syria, with troops sent to quell unrest involving Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority, has cast further doubt on Mr Al Shara's efforts to hold Syria together.

And under pressure from Washington, Syria has mounted raids against members of ISIS as the extremist group threatens to stage a resurgence.

“In light of the ongoing tensions in Syria, the escalating violence, and the threat of ISIS, it is impossible for our forces to surrender their weapons,” Kurdish media quoted SDF spokesman Abjar Daoud as saying on Tuesday.

“The SDF can join the Syrian army through a constitutional agreement that recognises the uniqueness of the Kurdish component,” he said. He added that the SDF “is not in favour of war” but would “defend its people” if necessary.

Turkey, which opposes Kurdish autonomy, warned on Tuesday that it could intervene to stop any attempt to break up Syria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's comments appeared to be aimed at Israel, which last week bombed Damascus on behalf of the Druze minority. Turkey has condemned the Israeli strikes as an attempt to sabotage Syria's efforts to establish peace.

Mr Fidan said Israel wanted a divided Syria to make the country unstable, weaker and a liability to the region, and added that Kurdish YPG militants were looking to take advantage of the chaos. “God willing, we will prevent this policy from being realised,” he said.

In an apparent reference to the YPG, he said groups in Syria should not see such chaos as a tactical opportunity to achieve autonomy or independence within Syria and that they faced “a big strategic catastrophe”.

“This leads nowhere,” he said.

