France battles its biggest wildfire since 1949

Firefighters were battling for a third day to contain France's biggest wildfire in nearly eight decades, which has killed one person, burnt more than 16,000 hectares of land and destroyed dozens of houses.

Three people are missing and 13 injured, two civilians and 11 firefighters, one of whom is in critical condition, authorities say, after the fire rampaged through the Aude region of southern France.

The situation was described as "apocalyptic" by Jean-Jacques Marty, president of the rural mayors of Aude. Speaking to RTL radio, he said: "We've never seen anything like this, it's truly tragic." At least 36 houses and 40 cars have been destroyed. Residents have been asked to stay inside unless they are asked to leave.

The fire's advance has slowed but has yet to be brought under control. "Its rapid progression of 6km per hour somewhat surprised firefighters," said Christian Pouget, prefect of the Aude region. Authorities hope the blaze will be contained later on Thursday.

A burnt van in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse. AFP

The fire, whose epicentre is about 100km from the border with Spain, began on Tuesday and has spread rapidly through an area one and a half times bigger than Paris.

Officials have said it is France's biggest wildfire since 1949, when 50,000 hectares went up in smoke and 82 people died near the south-western city of Bordeaux. The area is populated by pine trees, which burns fast, enabling the spread of fire. In 2022, massive fires in the same region destroyed 30,000 hectares of forest.

Apart from the fire of 1949, few blazes have destroyed more than 10,000 hectares from a single source like the one in the Aude region, according to newspaper Liberation.

France has yet to request international help but the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said on X she was ready to mobilise continental resources if needed.

"Europe stands with France as the worst wildfires in its recent history rage in Aude," Ms von der Leyen said.

Scientists say the Mediterranean region's hotter, drier summers leave it vulnerable to wildfires.

France's weather office has warned of a new heatwave starting in other parts of southern France on Friday and due to last several days.

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.