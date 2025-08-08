Turkey closes Dardanelles strait due to forest fire

Turkey on Friday closed the Dardanelles strait to shipping due to forest fires in the area.

A statement provided to The National by Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said ship traffic in the Dardanelles had been "temporarily suspended in both directions due to the fires in Canakkale."

An official was unable to confirm a schedule from the ministry's directorate of coastal safety that suggested the closure would continue until midnight.

A regional governor said firefighters were working from air and land to tackle the rural fires. More than a dozen people have been killed amid fires and searing summer temperatures in Turkey in recent weeks, at times going above 50°C.

About 100 ships a day pass typically through the Dardanelles strait, which together with the Bosphorus forms the Turkish Straits that link the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas to the Black Sea.

