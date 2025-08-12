UAE sends emergency teams to battle wildfires in Albania

A UAE emergency task force has arrived in Albania to help tackle wildfires which have forced people to flee their homes and caused widespread damage.

President Sheikh Mohamed ordered a number of specialised units to the capital, Tirana, to deliver critical support to relief efforts.

The Emirates has sent aircraft, equipment and materials to help contain the raging fires, which come amid a summer heatwave that is gripping the Balkans region and other parts of Europe.

The humanitarian operation is being carried by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior, represented by Abu Dhabi Civil Defence.

The crucial assistance reflects the UAE's solidarity with the Albanian government and its people, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE is delivering vital support as soaring temperatures spark a series of large wildfires across the Mediterranean.

UAE relief teams have arrive in Albania to battle wild fires in the country. Wam

In Italy, a four-year-old boy died of heatstroke in Sardinia and extreme weather alerts were issued for a number of major cities.

Meanwhile, France has sent out heatwave warnings covering about half of the country and Spain has raised the alarm over dangerous conditions in Zaragoza and the Basque Country.

The surging temperatures in August follow on from the world's third hottest July on record. The average surface temperature last month was 1.25°C above the average pre-industrial level.

