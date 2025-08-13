UAE students say threat of US vetting was not factor in higher education choices

Quality of education rather than geopolitics is informing the choices of UAE students travelling abroad to study this year.

Headlines were made this year when the US government decided to freeze overseas student interviews and plan to begin vetting their social media accounts.

However, UAE-based students heading to study in other countries when the new academic year begins said this was not a consideration when choosing universities.

Far more important to them were university reputations and the standard of education they could hope to receive while studying.

“Geopolitical events didn’t effect me directly. The overall environment in the UK – particularly its strong reputation for high-quality medical education and support for international students influenced my decision,” said Medha Mesri, an 18-year-old Indian living in the UAE.

Ms Mesri will be studying medicine at the University of Buckingham in the UK. What appealed to her most was that she could complete her course in four to five years, while most of the alternatives she contemplated offered six-year courses.

“It would allow me to become a doctor sooner than if I opted for a traditional five to six year programme,” she said. “Other factors that also influenced my decision were a smaller cohort size, which means more individual attention and early clinical exposure. I also liked the diverse international student body and the supportive learning environment.”

Global picture

While the US allowed international students to apply for visas again in June, the condition was they would have to unlock their social media accounts for government inspection to be considered.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told embassies and consulates in June to pause foreign student interviews as the State Department began enhanced screening of applicants' social media histories.

In 2023-2024, the US hosted a record 1.1 million international students. About 90,000 were from the Arab World, according to estimates, while more than 300,000 were Indian.

The US administration's clampdown on international student visa processing caused dismay across campuses in the US and among people hoping to study there.

The number of students studying abroad globally increased by 50 per cent between 2015 and 2022, according to the latest figures available from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The number rose from three million to 4.6 million during that period.

“There weren’t any specific incident or issue that made me cancel out a specific country,” said Emirati Fahad Sameer, 21, who is entering his second year studying software engineering in the University of Southampton in the UK.

“I wanted an experience that I could look back at years from now. And while the overall academic level will probably be slightly harder, the result will be worth it. I felt like it provided an experience that would improve me as a person, and, honestly, overall just having a unique experience was a major incentive.”

Last year, The National reported how record numbers of UAE residents were applying to UK universities, with figures showing more than 8,000 were studying in British institutions – almost twice as many as six years ago.

New frontiers

“Geopolitical events didn’t affect my decision. My choice was based on personal goals and academic interests,” said Emirati Abdulrahman Majed, 22, who is studying artificial intelligence (AI) in Malaysia at UTeM (Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka).

“The biggest reason was my desire to learn about new cultures and to experience life in a Muslim country with a strong educational system – especially in technical and IT fields.

“I was (and still am) very excited about studying abroad. It’s been a great opportunity for personal and academic development. At first, I was a bit worried about being far from my family and adjusting to a new environment, but over time, I’ve become more independent and confident in handling life abroad.”

There are several factors that need to be considered before committing to studies overseas, an expert told The National.

“Studying abroad is a big opportunity, but it is not for the faint-hearted. When one chooses to live and study abroad, one has to make a million decisions on one’s own,” said Rema Vellat, director of education consultancy Counselling Point.

“One has to be judicious when choosing classes, friends, spending money and signing up for activities. While it can be filled with excitement and an undeniable novelty factor, it can also be quite daunting and overwhelming for some.

“The transition from a safe and comfortable home where most things were taken care of, like laundry, cleanliness, food, extra classes to a new environment where one has to be independent, make choices and take decisions, is not easy for some.”

While travelling abroad is a great opportunity, she said, if someone is looking for a role that requires local experience, studying overseas might not be the right fit.

“If the degree is from a top institution and the field doesn't require local experience it's a great boost for the student,” said Ms Vellat.

