Summer abroad for 270 outstanding UAE pupils

Ministry of Education sending students to six countries to broaden their horizons

The National

July 26, 2025

Top public school pupils are being sent overseas by the Ministry of Education to leading universities and research institutions on the 2025 Summer Abroad programme.

The initiative, which takes place in July and August, aims to broaden the horizons of the 270 top Year 10 and 11 pupils as they travel to Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and Malaysia.

“The Summer Abroad programme offers students hands-on training at top international scientific institutes, fostering academic growth, personal development and broader cultural and scientific perspectives.” Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, told state news agency Wam.

The students will be supported by 29 academic supervisors, and this year’s programme is also welcoming students of determination from Japan and South Korea.

July 26, 2025
