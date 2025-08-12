UAE carries out aid drop in Gaza and its lorries deliver 500 tonnes of food

The UAE and Jordan carried out the 67th drop of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Tuesday, alongside seven aircraft from Germany, Italy, Belgium and France.

The shipment included vital supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charities, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, which aims to deliver food and relief supplies to the most affected areas of the strip.

There were also 20 lorries loaded with about 500 tonnes of food that entered Gaza through land crossings, as part of the UAE’s continuing efforts to deliver vital supplies by land and air, state news agency Wam reported.

The total amount of aid parachuted in by the UAE has now reached more than 3,924 tonnes of various relief items, said Wam. This includes food and essential supplies.

The Palestinian death toll since the war began on October 7, 2023 to 61,599, while 154,088 have been injured.

