News

UAE

UAE and Jordan lead 59th aid airdrop into Gaza

Two sides discuss the latest developments of the humanitarian situation in Gaza

The National

August 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE and Jordan carried out the 59th airdrop operation of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Friday, alongside seven aircraft from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

The efforts were part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which aims to deliver food and relief supplies to the most affected areas in the strip.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The two sides discussed the latest developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and ways to enhance joint co-ordination in relief efforts.

UAE aid to Gaza

The UAE has provided more than $1.5 billion in humanitarian support to Gaza since the start of the war with Israel, authorities revealed on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs set out the scale of the country’s commitment to the enclave and pledged to continue to deliver support amid “continuing catastrophic conditions”.

According to the UN's financial tracking Service, the Emirates has delivered more aid to Gaza than any other country.

The assistance includes providing medical support to 72,280 patients at hospitals in the UAE and the floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. In addition, over 78,000 tonnes od food, medicine, and emergency supplies have been distributed in co-ordination with international humanitarian organisations.

At least 60,249 Palestinians have been killed and 147,089 wounded since the war with Israel began in October 2023, according to the Hamas-run Gazan health ministry.

What the law says

Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.

“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.

“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”

If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Updated: August 02, 2025, 6:14 AM`
