UAE delivers $1.5bn in aid to Gaza as relief efforts continue

The UAE has delivered more than $1.5 billion in critical humanitarian support to Gaza since the start of the war with Israel, authorities revealed on Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs set out the scale of the country’s commitment to the besieged enclave and pledged to continue to deliver key support amid “continuing catastrophic conditions”.

In a message on social media, the ministry said the Emirates provided more support to Gaza than any other country, according to the Financial Tracking Service of the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The assistance includes providing medical support to 72,280 patients at hospitals in the UAE and the floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt.

More than 78,000 tonnes of aid have also been distributed to Gaza in partnership with international organisations.

"The UAE continues to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, working to ease the severe suffering amid continuing catastrophic conditions," the ministry said.

"As part of its steadfast humanitarian commitment, the UAE has delivered medical and relief aid to the Strip through all available means, by land, sea, and air, in addition to providing over $1.5 billion in financial assistance.

"The UAE has also received hundreds of wounded and injured individuals for medical treatment in its hospitals.

"These efforts reflect the UAE’s enduring commitment to supporting the brotherly Palestinian people, and the country remains firmly dedicated to continuing its support for all those in need."

Show of solidarity

A UAE aid ship carrying 7,166 tonnes of supplies for Gaza left Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi on July 21.

The Khalifa is heading to Al Arish Port in Egypt laden with 4,372 tonnes of food, 1,433 tonnes of shelter materials, 860 tonnes of medical supplies and 501 tonnes of health supplies, state news agency Wam reported.

It is the largest aid vessel to be sent by the Emirates and comes as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3. It brings the total volume of aid sent by the UAE to Gaza to 77,266 tonnes.

The ship is also carrying a fully equipped field hospital that can accommodate 400 patients and 16 ambulances, Hamoud Al Efari, the UAE Aid mission’s co-ordinator, told The National.

The UAE on Sunday resumed air drop aid missions to the Gaza Strip, in partnership with Jordan.

The country's leadership has consistently stressed the need to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, improve the flow of aid into the territory and to pursue peace based on a two state solution.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held a phone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the worsening humanitarian crisis.

The UAE leader praised Mr Starmer’s statements regarding Britain's intention to recognise the Palestinian state.

At least 60,249 Palestinians have been killed and 147,089 wounded since the war with Israel began in October 2023, according to the Hamas-run Gazan health ministry.