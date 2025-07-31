Emirati leader helping to strengthen community spirit inspired by Sheikh Zayed's teachings

A long-serving Emirati leader helping to strengthen the UAE's enduring sense of community has outlined the importance of championing unity and inclusivity in a proudly multi-cultural society.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development, told The National of his determination to uphold the country's values and identity – which stretch back thousands of years before the Emirates was formed.

As the UAE observes the Year of Community – launched by President Sheikh Mohamed in January – Dr Al Khaili said it was crucial to support the aspirations of citizens and expatriates to drive national progress.

“It’s no longer ‘I.’ It’s ‘us’”, he told The National, reflecting on the need for government policy to deliver a helping hand to all who call the Emirates home.

The Department of Community Development was established in 2018 with the mission to promote sustainable growth and social well-being.

Dr Al Khaili takes pride in his nation's rich history, which he believes have laid firm foundations for the rapid development of the UAE.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili at Sea Palace. UAE Presidential Court

“My beginnings were like any other Emirati,” he said. “I was born into a large extended family whose roots stretch deep into the fabric of UAE society. Our history goes back more than 5,000 years and the graves at Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain stand as proof of that.”

He describes the country’s early societal makeup - Bedouin, farmers, coastal people - not as divided communities but as a flowing, flexible network of relationships.

“They weren’t isolated. They changed with the seasons. The fisherman could become a Bedouin, the farmer might go to the sea. That’s why those distinctions don’t exist today.”

And while many associate Emirati identity with the UAE’s founding in 1971, Dr Al Khaili is quick to correct that.

“The culture and values you see today didn’t begin with the Union." he said. "They came long before. Sheikh Zayed preserved them and he built the nation on their foundation.”

Warm memories of Sheikh Zayed

Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: "No words can express how lucky I feel to have known him." Courtesy Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Abla Al Nowais said: "Sheikh Zayed was a believer in women’s rights and a man who encouraged women to pursue an education." Fatima Al Marzooqi/ The National Alia Al Mazrouri said: "I remember he kept holding my hand the whole time." Delores Johnson / The National Maha Misto said: "I cried, held his hand and kissed it over 100 times." Lee Hoagland / The National Chaltham Ameen said: "At every stage of my life, he continued to be the greatest teacher." Courtesy Chaltham Ameen An Emirati lady showing a picture of herself as a young girl, meeting Sheikh Zayed.

Dr Al Khaili's philosophies were shaped in part by working under the guiding light of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in his formative years in public service.

Among the many stories he shared, one stands out - a moment he told Dr Al Khaili defined true leadership. “Sheikh Zayed had sent me from Al Khazna Palace to check one of the areas that needed development. My car broke down on the way. When he learnt I hadn’t arrived, he called me himself.”

Dr Al Khaili explained where he was, what his surroundings looked like and the colour of his ghitra. It was red.

“Wave it from the sand dune when you see us coming,” Sheikh Zayed instructed.

He offered to call someone else for help, but Sheikh Zayed refused.

“He said he would come himself. A while later, he called again – he apologised and said something had come up but that he was sending someone.

"That call stayed with me. I was just an employee and he, the President, still called me himself to apologise for not coming himself. That’s the kind of man he was.”

It’s the kind of leadership Dr Al Khaili still sees today. “I see Sheikh Zayed in President Sheikh Mohamed. And I see Sheikh Mohamed in his son the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled. They each have their own character, but their values are the same.”

He says that when you walk into Sheikh Mohamed’s majlis, he greets you by name.

“That’s humility. That’s knowing your people.”

Building social cohesion

Dr Al Khaili spoke at length about Abu Dhabi’s social fabric - one that continues to evolve without losing its core.

“The Emirati today is the continuation of a 5,000-year-old heritage and yes, he remains the priority. But the expatriate who comes with his knowledge, his experience, his investments, his heritage and his contributions is just as appreciated.

"His religion is respected. His culture is respected. His values are respected. And above all, his security - and the security of his family - is protected.

“Our kids have friends from every background. Some expats who studied here left and came back later. The connection never goes away. Our friends are expats from different countries and who speak different languages. That’s what makes the UAE special.”

That sense of unity is reflected in the work of the Department of Community Development.

Under his leadership, it has launched a series of initiatives focused on all people and on improving quality of life across the board.

There’s the Strategy for People of Determination, which promotes inclusion and accessibility across all sectors.

Numou, which helps young Emirati families grow with confidence and shared responsibility.

Medeem, a national drive preserving authentic Emirati wedding traditions and supporting newlyweds.

Additionally, the Barakatna Initiative supports senior citizens and their caregivers through housing support, flexible work options and home adaptations.

There is also a national strategy for youth currently in development. “Youth are the future. And with all the changes around us – technology, influx of different cultures – we need to protect their values. We need to invest in their minds.”

When asked what makes an Emirati, his answer came without hesitation. “Our values. That’s what makes us who we are. Our kindness. Our respect. Our generosity. These aren’t slogans. These are real, lived traditions passed down through difficult times.”

He explained how hardship shaped the character of the people and why those values must never be taken for granted.

“There were no resources back then. A Bedouin would arrive at a camp near an oasis, and before anything – before questions, before introductions – he’d be offered food, water, a place to rest. That was the custom. You gave even if you had very little. That’s generosity rooted in survival, in dignity.

“These values are not negotiable. They’re what keep us standing strong, even as the world changes around us. We can accept other cultures. We can coexist. But we don’t imitate. We hold on to who we are.”

The lesson he carries – and the one Sheikh Zayed lived by – is simple but powerful: “If you don’t listen, you won’t understand. And when you don’t understand, you make the wrong decision. That’s arrogance and it is on you.”

This work of listening, of preserving, of building is a continuous journey but also a shared one, he said. “This is not just a story of leaders,” he added. “It’s a story of all of us. It is what makes the UAE unique.”

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law