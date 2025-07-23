Former Moldovan justice minister charged with fraud after UAE to France extradition

A former Molodovan justice minister arrested in the UAE has been charged with fraud by a court in France.

Vitalie Pirlog was arrested last month in the UAE at the request of French authorities who asked for a red notice to be issued against him by Interpol, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

He was extradited by the UAE to France, where he was charged last week with offences including fraud as part of an organised gang, use of a false administrative document to secure impunity for the perpetrator of a crime, passive influence peddling of a foreign public official, active bribery as part of an organised gang of a foreign public official, and evading arrest or search of a criminal.

“The National Financial Prosecutor's Office thanks all the UAE authorities who intervened in the execution of this extradition request: this surrender represents a particularly important step in the progress of this investigation,” said a statement from French authorities.

In addition to previously being his country's justice minister, Mr Pirlog also performed a senior role at Interpol, where he served as the chairman of the Interpol Commission for the Control of Files.

“The arrest was carried out under continuing co-ordination with international and regional partners, including law enforcement agencies and global organisations, as part of broader efforts to ensure community safety and international security,” Wam stated at the time of Mr Pirlog's arrest in the UAE.

“French authorities commended the professionalism and determination of the UAE Ministry of Interior, stating that such co-ordinated action underscores the importance of international co-operation in combating transnational crime.”

The UAE has yet to comment on the latest developments involving Mr Pirlog's extradition.

