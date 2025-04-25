Former US congressman George Santos sentenced to 87 months in prison for fraud and identity theft

Disgraced former US Representative George Santos, who lied about his life story and defrauded donors, was sentenced on Friday to more than seven years in prison, sobbing as he heard his punishment.

The New York Republican, who served in Congress for barely a year before his House colleagues unseated him in 2023, pleaded guilty last summer to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He admitted to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of nearly a dozen people, including his family members, to fund his winning campaign. As part of a plea deal, Santos has agreed to pay roughly $580,000 in penalties in addition to prison time.

The 36-year-old didn't respond to reporters' shouted questions as he walked into a Long Island courthouse, but he told the Associated Press on Thursday that he’s resigned to his fate.

“I’m doing as well as any human being would be doing given the circumstances,” Santos wrote in a text message on Thursday, adding that he was “ready to face the music”.

Prosecutors had sought seven years in federal prison for Santos, arguing in recent court filings that he “remains unrepentant” and has not shown genuine remorse, despite what he claims.

They cited recent comments Santos has made on social media in which he casts himself as a victim of prosecutorial overreach.

In a letter to the court this week, Santos stressed that he remains “profoundly sorry” for his crimes but said prosecutors' proposed sentence is too harsh.

Santos’s lawyers had called for a two-year prison stint, which is the mandatory minimum sentence for aggravated identity theft.

They argued such a penalty is comparable to sentences handed to former US Representative Jesse Jackson Jr and other political figures convicted of similar financial crimes.

Santos was elected in 2022, flipping a wealthy district representing parts of Queens and Long Island for the Republican Party.

Soon after, it was revealed that the political unknown had fabricated much of his life story, painting himself as a successful business owner who worked at prestigious Wall Street firms and held a valuable real estate portfolio.

In reality, Santos was struggling financially and even faced eviction. The revelations led to congressional and criminal inquiries into how he had funded his campaign.

As his sentencing approached, Santos was reflective in social media posts, thanking his supporters and detractors alike.

“I learnt that no matter left, right or centre we are all humans and for the most part Americans (LOL) and we have one super power that I cherish and that is compassion,” he wrote on Thursday on the social platform X. “To the trolls … well you guys are an impactful part of how people shape themselves, and y’all made me much stronger and made my skin thicker!”

He also made one final plug for his Cameo account, where he records personalised video messages for $100.

“Think ahead and of any celebration or event coming up later this year. Book them today,” Santos wrote, ending the post with a series of heart emojis.

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 6.30pm: Longines Conquest Classic Dh150,000 Maiden 1,200m.

Winner: Halima Hatun, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ismail Mohammed (trainer). 7.05pm: Longines Gents La Grande Classique Dh155,000 Handicap 1,200m.

Winner: Moosir, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Longines Equestrian Collection Dh150,000 Maiden 1,600m.

Winner: Mazeed, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 8.15pm: Longines Gents Master Collection Dh175,000 Handicap.

Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Longines Ladies Master Collection Dh225,000 Conditions 1,600m.

Winner: Cosmo Charlie, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Longines Ladies La Grande Classique Dh155,000 Handicap 1,600m.

Winner: Secret Trade, Tadhg O’Shea, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 10pm: Longines Moon Phase Master Collection Dh170,000 Handicap 2,000m.

Winner: