Attorney General refers 15 defendants to criminal court in Dh107 million fraud case

The Attorney General has referred 15 defendants to the criminal court over fraud charges totalling more than Dh107 million.
Some of those facing charges are already in custody, while warrants have been issued for others. The indictment also includes 12 companies who have been accused of forgery, money laundering and tax evasion, according to state news agency Wam.
Investigations were carried out by the Federal Prosecution for Tax Evasion Crimes, under the supervision of the Attorney General, which showed evidence the defendants formed a gang to commit fraud, and falsified official documents attributed to the Ministry of Economy, chambers of commerce, customs authorities and other organisations.
They are charged with forging documents to claim unlawful refunds for VAT on fictitious goods they claimed to have bought, paid VAT for, and exported using firms they had created for the scheme, Wam added.
The defendants are also accused of misappropriating VAT on imports that was meant to be paid to the Federal Tax Authority. They are accused of misappropriating a total of more than Dh107 million.
