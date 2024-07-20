The Public Prosecution has ordered their pre-trial detention pending further investigations. UAE Public Prosecution
UAE Attorney General orders investigation for Bangladeshi nationals charged with rioting

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi urged residents to adhere to the country’s laws

20 July, 2024

The Attorney General has ordered an immediate investigation into Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested after they gathered and incited riots in several streets across the UAE on Friday.

A team from the Public Prosecution has begun investigating the arrested suspects, Wam reported on Saturday.

The state news agency said that the investigations, conducted under the supervision of the Attorney General, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, revealed that the suspects committed crimes of gathering in a public place and protesting against their home government with the intent to incite unrest, obstruct the enforcement of laws and regulations, disrupt individual interests, cause harm and danger to others, violate their rights, disrupt traffic, and damage both public and private property.

They also deliberately disrupted transportation, called for and incited these demonstrations, and recorded and disseminated audiovisual footage of these acts online, which constitute offences against state security and public order, and jeopardise the UAE's interests, Wam reported.

Based on the preliminary investigation results, the Public Prosecution has ordered their pre-trial detention pending further investigations. The Attorney General has directed that the suspects be referred to an expedited trial.

Dr Al Shamsi urged residents in the UAE to adhere to the country’s laws and refrain from engaging in planning and carrying out such activities, as they constitute serious crimes with a severe impact on the community, with harsh penalties for the perpetrators, Wam reported.

Updated: July 20, 2024, 2:20 PM