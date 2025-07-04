Sheikh Khaled to lead UAE delegation at Brics summit in Brazil

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation at the Brics summit in Rio.

The summit takes place from July 6-7. The UAE’s membership reflects its commitment to multilateral co-operation and constructive dialogue through platforms that represent developing and emerging economies on the global stage, reported the state news agency Wam.

Leveraging cultural diversity to promote peace, security and development both regionally and internationally is a central aspect of the UAE's membership, Wam added.

The Brics intergovernmental organisation, whose founding members were Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, aims to create greater economic co-ordination among its members

The UAE was invited to be part of an expanded bloc in August 2023, along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia. It joined in January 2024.

