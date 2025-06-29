Private sector companies tell of benefits recruiting Emirati talent as latest deadline nears

UAE business leaders making an investment in local talent are helping to change the face of an evolving private sector landscape as the government's Emiratisation strategy takes shape.

Companies told The National of the importance of integrating citizens into their workplace culture and said it was crucial to think outside of the box when launching recruitment drives.

Private sector firms with 50 or more employees must ensure 7 per cent of skilled roles are filled by Emiratis by June 30, with substantial fines levied from the following month for those caught flouting the rules.

The latest six-monthly target is part of the country's mission to have 10 per cent of private sector jobs taken up by Emiratis by the end of 2026.

More than 141,000 Emiratis were employed in private companies by the end of May, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said.

While businesses are eager to avoid financial penalties, they have been urged to adopt a big picture view of the benefits of unlocking the potential of thousands of new recruits.

Learning curve

Ben Crompton, managing partner of Crompton Partners, say the Abu Dhabi estate agent has benefitted greatly from recruiting Emiratis. Photo: Crompton Partners

Ben Crompton, managing partner of Crompton Partners estate agents in Abu Dhabi, said that starting early is essential as “it's a learning curve for everyone involved”.

“First, we needed to know where to advertise to attract Emirati talent. Then, we needed to explain the nature of real estate pay structures [commission-based pay] in comparison to typical salaried jobs.

“We also wanted to ensure our Emirati team members were comfortably settled into a multicultural team, where English is the primary language. And finally, we needed to overcome assumptions about some Emiratis only preferring government jobs. This last challenge is merely an assumption,” said Mr Crompton.

Mr Crompton said that the company has benefitted greatly from adding Emiratis to the workforce.

“Some of our clients who are local investors benefit from our Emirati team members’ ability to connect with them both linguistically and culturally, and we now have even more success stories with Emirati team members working on highly successful projects that involve selling Emirati-specific properties.”

Broadening scope

Bader Alawadhi, executive director of Leader Group, which has an extensive portfolio of interests spanning from retail and real estate and shopping malls, said encouraging Emiratis to switch from the public sector remained a challenge.

“There is a limited pool of Emirati talent actively seeking roles in the private sector, especially outside government entities,” he said.

“Many qualified nationals are already in public sector roles that offer more attractive salaries and shorter working hours,” said Mr Alawadhi.

Visitors attend the Ru'ya career fair at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National A flight simulator at the Emirates booth Visitors at the ADIB booth The Dubai police stand Visitors at the ENOC booth A racing simulator at the DP World booth Interviews are simulated using AI

Mr Alawadhi advised companies to broaden their scope when searching for Emirati hires and not to solely rely on recruitment portals established by the government.

“There are other talent providers and consultancies that can help access Emirati CVs. Unfortunately, many HR teams focus only on the usual platforms, which narrows the search. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation might also consider accrediting more sourcing partners to broaden the pool and help companies meet targets more efficiently.”

Mr Alawadhi said that they've avoided fines on a compliance level “but the real win has been seeing committed young Emiratis thrive within our teams”.

Carving a niche

Mohammed Al Gaith, a senior level worker in real estate, said that finding jobs in the private sector at the senior level proved much harder than junior level jobs.

“When I graduated around 2017, I secured a civil engineering role even before finishing university. At that time, the entry-level landscape was more open. But as you rise through the ranks, the dynamics change − networking, demographics and relationships begin to matter more than merit alone.

“I’m at the senior manager level. But even with that experience, I still face structural barriers. Emiratisation strategies in many organisations focus on entry-level or admin roles to tick the KPI [key performance indicator] box. There’s far less emphasis on integrating Emiratis into strategic, decision-making positions.

“This misses a huge opportunity. Emirati professionals at the senior level can offer not just technical skill but cultural intelligence, stakeholder access and a long-term commitment to the national vision.”

Mr Al Gaith advised young jobseekers to find a niche and build their career around it. He used the example that where “there might be hundreds of civil engineers competing for the same role, there are far fewer project controls specialists or planners with deep expertise”.

He added that carving a niche sets you apart and increases your value in a highly competitive market.

Wealth of talent

“The work experience and knowledge gained in the private sector are extensive, given its dynamic and fast-paced environment,” said Maryam AlNuaimi, Emiratisation and early careers specialist at Marsh McLennan, a professional services company with a focus on risk and strategy.

“If companies take advantage of this initiative by implementing long-term strategies for Emirati employees, the benefits will be significant for everyone involved − the Emiratis, the companies, and the nation as a whole.

“I strongly encourage all companies to adopt this initiative, as there is a wealth of talented Emiratis with great potential,”

“Meeting deadlines is manageable if the company has a strategic recruitment plan in place for hiring Emiratis and has made an effort to maintain a solid pool of candidates to replace on time those who resign,” she added.

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you've ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

