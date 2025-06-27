Sheikh Khaled and President of Belarus hold talks in Minsk as trade deal agreed

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Friday held talks in Minsk with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko as a trade deal was made between the countries to usher in a "new era" of private-sector collaboration.

The leaders witnessed the exchange of the trade in Services and Investment Agreement, which will expand access for UAE businesses in key areas such as finance, consulting, education and healthcare.

The partnership will provide new opportunities for direct foreign investment and joint ventures between the friendly nations, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Belarus is a key economic partner for the UAE. In 2024, bilateral non-oil trade surged to about $3.9 billion (Dh14.2bn), a fivefold increase on 2023 and a 47-fold rise compared to 2021, when trade volumes stood at just $82.6 million (Dh303m).

Sheikh Khaled and Mr Lukashenko reviewed efforts to further bolster bilateral ties between their countries during the meeting at the Palace of Independence in the Belarus capital.

The meeting covered ways to broaden the scope of co-operation in areas of shared interest, particularly in the fields of economy, investment and development.

The two sides also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, highlighting the importance of advancing efforts to promote peace and stability.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Mariam Al Mheiri, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Ibrahim Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Belarus.

Sheikh Khaled arrived in Minsk on Thursday to lead the Emirati delegation attending the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE is participating in the meeting as a guest of honour, at the invitation of the Belarus President.

