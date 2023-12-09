President Sheikh Mohamed receives Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Abu Dhabi

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Cop28

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus in Abu Dhabi.

The two met at Qasr Al Bahr and spoke about bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.

They also discussed developments in the Middle East and the importance of forging peace and security in the region as war rages in the Gaza Strip.

Mr Lukashenko's visit coincides with the Cop28 summit that runs in Dubai until December 12.

He praised the UAE's organisation of the event and said he hoped it achieves progress on international climate action and addresses the challenges of climate change.

Mr Lukashenko also praised the $30 billion loss and damage pledge made by Sheikh Mohamed to bridge the climate financing gap and support climate solutions.

Loss and damage has long been sought by countries on the front lines of the crisis that have often done the least to cause the problem.

The UAE pledged to give $30 billion, which will go towards a new private investment vehicle, Alterra, which aims to raise $250 billion globally in the next six years to create a fairer climate system.

The commitment was announced by Sheikh Mohamed during his opening address at Cop28.