Dr Simona Azzali, centre, with students Keren Ronad, left, and Saghar Kazemian, in Satwa. They are part of a team from Canadian University Dubai exploring how 'parklets' can bolster community spirit. All photos Antonie Robertson / The National
Dr Simona Azzali, centre, with students Keren Ronad, left, and Saghar Kazemian, in Satwa. They are part of a team from Canadian University Dubai exploring how 'parklets' can bolster community spirit. All photos Antonie Robertson / The National
Shaded by trees and plants, the informal space in Satwa funnels the wind and is noticeably cooler
Shaded by trees and plants, the informal space in Satwa funnels the wind and is noticeably cooler
These have been called 'parklets. - small, low-cost and informal public spaces
These have been called 'parklets. - small, low-cost and informal public spaces
Experts believe they can help build community spirit
Experts believe they can help build community spirit
The designs will be presented at an exhibition
The designs will be presented at an exhibition
And it is hoped the project can inspire others to think about these spaces
And it is hoped the project can inspire others to think about these spaces

News

UAE

Dubai students design 'parklets' to beat summer heat

Canadian University Dubai explores how small green spaces can bolster community spirit and tackle climate change

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

June 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A small street in a much-loved Dubai neighbourhood could help ease summer heat and build community spirit.

Shaded by trees and plants, the informal space in Satwa funnels the wind and is noticeably cooler than surrounding areas, while also offering a place to rest and relax.

To some, these spaces are forgotten, but to others, they can become vibrant and sustainable places that improve people’s lives.

These ideas are now being examined by eight architecture students from Canadian University Dubai in a six-week course focusing on the design of “parklets” – small, low-cost and informal public areas typically about the size of one or two parking spaces.

The site in Satwa, a dense and lively neighbourhood home to mainly migrant communities chiefly from South Asia and the Philippines, was chosen as inspiration for the students who have now designed their own parklets to be shown at the university next week.

“I think it's an overlooked neighbourhood,” said Dr Simona Azzali, associate professor at the university’s school of architecture and interior design, who led the project and found the space during research.

“We know that it houses a lot of low-income families but it is also a place where people that really run the city live. They are also a bit overlooked. I think it is a way of choosing to dignify people and dignify spaces.”

The informal space in Satwa is home to families. Antonie Robertson / The National
The informal space in Satwa is home to families. Antonie Robertson / The National

Playing it cool

When The National visited with Dr Azzali and three students on a hot Tuesday evening, the potential was clear. It was a busy day in the low-rise neighbourhood of restaurants, cafes, tailors, key-cutters and cobblers. Buses and cars filled the streets and people took relief from the heat under awnings and umbrellas, but as we turned into the street with the informal space, things went quiet.

Several large trees such as a Bougainvillea and rows of potted plants provided shade, a breeze cooled the air, birds chirped in the trees and the sounds of the busy city felt far away. A resident quietly watered the plants.

“Even micro-scale urban interventions can have a real impact on the life of people,” said Dr Azzali.

The students are considering issues such as using light-coloured shading and planting trees to address rising temperatures. They also studied the site, the neighbourhood, the communities and and the demographics.

Matlyubakhon Sultonova’s design took inspiration from a construction site nearby. It aims to reuse materials being discarded from old villas such as distinctive breeze blocks. It also reuses scaffolding for shading, native plants and upcycled goods to make it a safe space, especially for children.

Community connection

“We have lots of families living here,” said Ms Sultonova, a second year student, who interviewed some residents. “That's why in my parklet it's very directed towards housewives and women and children.”

Keren Ronad, a fourth year student, said her parklet used curtains made from a special material meaning that when you spray mist on them it cools the space when the wind blows. She also sought to incorporate UAE culture such as fabrics inspired by Bedouin textile weaving.

“They used to shear off the wool of goats and calves and used that to create carpets and tents back in the day. I want to bring back that history into the site,” she said.

Saghar Kazemian, another fourth year, used a mashrabiya in her design. The mashrabiya is an architectural motif that provides the interior of a building with light and air but also shading and privacy. In some countries they close the streets to have a marketplace so residents could potentially have the parklet as a place to sell spices or clothes they make, she said.

“So it can help even with the income for the residents here,” she added.

Bahrain’s “heatwave” pavilion at the Venice Biennale created shade using a modular canopy. Photo: The National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain
Bahrain’s “heatwave” pavilion at the Venice Biennale created shade using a modular canopy. Photo: The National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain

Dr Azzali said the term “parklet” was popularised in San Francisco in the early 2000s when local designers started to reclaim public spaces, while the pandemic saw them grow further. She said in the UAE there have been some temporary examples during events such as Expo 2020 Dubai or Dubai Design Week. Small, sheltered areas have also popped up in Abu Dhabi.

But the term can refer to any small informal space. Parklets could be organic and driven by residents or involve municipalities. They are also modular, meaning they could be replicated easily.

In a city known for large-scale projects, these spaces offer a different perspective but they can improve quality of life, community spirit and tackle climate change. Inspiration also came from the “Forgotten Place” project in Alserkal Avenue that reuses air conditioning condensate to irrigate plants, and Bahrain’s “heatwave” pavilion at the recent Venice Biennale, which created shade using a modular canopy.

An exhibition of the designs – Between the lines: reclaiming Satwa’s streets – takes place at Canadian University Dubai on June 25 and is open to all.

For Dr Azzali, the aim is to encourage more focus on designing “with empathy” and she is hoping to talk to the wider architecture community and policy-makers about the potential of parklets.

“I hope to inspire the students,” she said. “And I hope to inspire others.”

On Women's Day
MATCH INFO

Championship play-offs, second legs:

Aston Villa 0
Middlesbrough 0

(Aston Villa advance 1-0 on aggregate)

Fulham 2
Sessegnon (47'), Odoi (66')

Derby County 0

(Fulham advance 2-1 on aggregate)

Final

Saturday, May 26, Wembley. Kick off 8pm (UAE) 

SPECS

Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo
Power: 630hp
Torque: 850Nm
Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic
Price: From Dh599,000
On sale: Now

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Japan 30-10 Russia

Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky

Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev

Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1
Calvin Harris
Columbia

The%20Iron%20Claw
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sean%20Durkin%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zac%20Efron%2C%20Jeremy%20Allen%20White%2C%20Harris%20Dickinson%2C%20Maura%20Tierney%2C%20Holt%20McCallany%2C%20Lily%20James%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition

Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder

Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm

Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
Company&nbsp;profile

Company: Eighty6 

Date started: October 2021 

Founders: Abdul Kader Saadi and Anwar Nusseibeh 

Based: Dubai, UAE 

Sector: Hospitality 

Size: 25 employees 

Funding stage: Pre-series A 

Investment: $1 million 

Investors: Seed funding, angel investors  

The specs: 2019 GMC Yukon Denali

Price, base: Dh306,500
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Power: 420hp @ 5,600rpm
Torque: 621Nm @ 4,100rpm​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 12.9L / 100km

AndhaDhun

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan

Rating: 3.5/5

On Women's Day
The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

Five films to watch

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Pom Poki (1994)

The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
The%20Crown%20season%205
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EImelda%20Staunton%2C%20Jonathan%20Pryce%2C%20Lesley%20Manville%2C%20Jonny%20Lee%20Miller%2C%20Dominic%20West%2C%20Elizabeth%20Debicki%2C%20Salim%20Daw%20and%20Khalid%20Abdalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWritten%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeter%20Morgan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%20stars%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
UAE currency
ELIO

Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett

Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Rating: 4/5

<html><head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html" charset="UTF-8" /></head><body><!--PSTYLE=* Labels%3aFH Label 18 Sport--><p>Beach soccer</p><!--PSTYLE=BY Byline--><p>Amith Passela</p><p /></body></html>
UFC Fight Night 2

1am – Early prelims

2am – Prelims

4am-7am – Main card

7:30am-9am – press cons

You might also like
Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Anghami
Started: December 2011
Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun
Based: Beirut and Dubai
Sector: Entertainment
Size: 85 employees
Stage: Series C
Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

While you're here
Key Points
  • Protests against President Omar Al Bashir enter their sixth day
  • Reports of President Bashir's resignation and arrests of senior government officials
What are the main cyber security threats?

Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.
Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.
Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

ANDROID%20VERSION%20NAMES%2C%20IN%20ORDER
%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Alpha%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Beta%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Cupcake%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Donut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Eclair%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Froyo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Gingerbread%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Honeycomb%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Ice%20Cream%20Sandwich%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Jelly%20Bean%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20KitKat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Lollipop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Marshmallow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Nougat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Oreo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%20Pie%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2010%20(Quince%20Tart*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2011%20(Red%20Velvet%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2012%20(Snow%20Cone*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2013%20(Tiramisu*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2014%20(Upside%20Down%20Cake*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAndroid%2015%20(Vanilla%20Ice%20Cream*)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3E*%20internal%20codenames%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The Indo-Pacific
more from Janine di Giovanni
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%2C%20flat%20six-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseven-speed%20PDK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E510hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E470Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh634%2C200%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Points to remember
  • Debate the issue, don't attack the person
  • Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground
  • Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.
  • Listen actively without interrupting
  • Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions
Updated: June 19, 2025, 5:42 AM`
DubaiClimate changeUAEArchitecture
Read next...
A woman walks under an umbrella during a heat wave in the city of Guwahati, India, last May. AP Photo

Extreme heat can age a person's genetic material as much as smoking, study finds

The Thompson Fire, a wildfire in northern California, destroyed homes and scorched 15 square kilometres of land during July heatwaves. AP Photo

Climate change added extra six weeks of risky heat to 2024