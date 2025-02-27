A woman walks under an umbrella during a heat wave in the city of Guwahati, India, last May. AP Photo
A woman walks under an umbrella during a heat wave in the city of Guwahati, India, last May. AP Photo

Future

Science

Extreme heat can age a person's genetic material as much as smoking, study finds

High temperatures can alter genetic material without changing sequence of DNA

Daniel Bardsley
Daniel Bardsley

February 27, 2025