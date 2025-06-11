Sharjah fire: Emergency services at scene after blaze

A fire broke out in Sharjah Industrial Area 6 on Wednesday morning, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.
Sharjah Civil Defence extinguished the blaze, which broke out between 6am and 10am. Responders remain on site after the blaze in case of any further outbreaks, given the high temperatures across the Emirates.
The fire occurred in a spare parts and furniture warehouse. Police patrols restricted access to the area and the roads leading to the site.
Sharjah Civil Defence reported no injuries. The site has been handed to fire experts to determine the cause and assess the damage, authorities added.
Emergency responders
Wednesday's fire followed a much larger blaze that burned for 24 hours at Sharjah's Al Hamriyah fuel depot earlier this month.
Chinook helicopters could be seen unloading gallons of water from buckets on to the flames. Municipalities of Sharjah and Al Hamriyah were involved in the co-ordinated response.
The emergency action limited damage to surrounding property, emergency services said. No casualties were reported.
Much like Wednesday's fire, responders remained on site for hours after the blaze had been brought under control in case of any further outbreaks.
