A Dubai Civil Defence crew tackle a blaze at Al Habtoor City on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence
A Dubai Civil Defence crew tackle a blaze at Al Habtoor City on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence

News

UAE

Fire contained in Dubai's Al Habtoor City area

Blaze broke out in construction storage area on Tuesday afternoon

Salam Al Amir
Salam Al Amir

May 20, 2025

Emergency services were called into action in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in the Al Habtoor City area, near Business Bay.

Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) said it swiftly contained the fire, which broke out at a construction storage area. A DCD representative described the fire as being medium in severity.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was brought under control by a DCD team from Al Quoz fire station less than an hour after they arrived, just before 2pm.

Updated: May 20, 2025, 1:58 PM