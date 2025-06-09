President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sultan of Dawoodi Bohra Muslims in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday received Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin, Sultan of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.
During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Dr Mufaddal and exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the state news agency Wam reported. They expressed their wishes for peace and prosperity.
Dr Mufaddal is the 53rd spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community. This group of Muslims number approximately one million worldwide and have settled in over 40 countries – mostly in India, Pakistan, Yemen, East Africa and the Middle East.
It is Dr Mufaddal's first visit to the Emirates for two years. The community has a long-standing presence in the UAE, with approximately 25,000 living and working across the country.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of senior officials.
