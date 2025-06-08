President Sheikh Mohamed with Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed shares Eid greetings in phone call with Syrian President

Leaders wish for peace and prosperity

June 08, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara during a phone call.

Both leaders expressed their wish that the occasion will help bring peace and prosperity to their people and to both countries, the state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

They also spoke of their hopes for continued development and growth, as well as lasting security, stability and well-being across the Muslim world and wider international community.

Ways to strengthen co-operation between the two countries were also explored.

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWilliam%20Friedkin%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKiefer%20Sutherland%2C%20Jason%20Clarke%2C%20Jake%20Lacy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
