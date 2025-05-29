'It's not worth the risk': Middle East students put US dreams on hold amid Trump visa crackdown

Young people in the Middle East have spoken of their fears after the US government decided to freeze overseas student interviews and plan to begin vetting their social media accounts.

The directive signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent to diplomatic and consular posts stops interview appointments at US universities.

The move was announced only days after the US took steps to bar foreign students from Harvard University as part of a campaign against some higher education institutions.

The Trump administration said Harvard has not done enough to fight anti-Semitism and change its admissions practices – allegations the university has strongly denied.

Consular officers have, since March, had to conduct mandatory social media reviews looking for evidence of support for “terrorist activity or a terrorist organisation”, which could be as broad as showing support for the Palestinian cause, according to The Guardian, quoting a State Department message.

In 2023-2024, the US hosted an all-time high of 1.1 million international students. About 90,000 are from the Arab World, according to estimates.

Students left in limbo

For Noor, a 20-year-old Syrian student accepted into a Ivy League university, the moment she received her US visa should have been a triumph. Instead, it has left her sick with anxiety.

"I got my visa last week, but what if it gets revoked?” she told The National. "Even if it doesn’t, I’m scared I might not be allowed into the States.”

The student still believes the US will provide her with the best opportunity to pursue her academic ambitions.

"Despite everything, I still believe going to the US is my best option,” said Noor.

"As a Syrian, I need a full scholarship – and that's hard to find elsewhere.”

She is well aware, however, of the challenges she and fellow students in the region must overcome to study in the US.

"There's a real fear among Mena students that their identity could work against them,” she said.

"I've even avoided posting anything political, especially about Palestine. Once we're in the US, we won't be able to speak freely. People are being arrested for what they post."

Swapping US for Finland

Arjun Menon Tiwari, 17, who has lived most of his life in Abu Dhabi, was accepted into US universities including NYU, UNC Chapel Hill and Boston University. But, he has made the difficult decision to walk away.

"With the new Trump administration, a lot of student visas are being taken away,” he said. "If I'm not able to stay long enough to complete my degree and find a job, then it's not worth the risk.”

Arjun has instead chosen to study computer science at the University of Helsinki in Finland, favouring not only the country's high-quality education but also its reputation for happiness, safety, and long-term opportunity.

Arjun Menon Tiwari has abandoned his dreams of moving to the US to study. Photo: Arjun Menon Tiwari

"It was disappointing to let go of a dream, but in hindsight, it feels like the best decision.

"Europe feels more stable. There's less risk, and the opportunities are still world-class. You have to think long term, not just about getting in, but what happens after.”

Aisha Almekhlafi, a 21-year-old psychology graduate from UAE University, faces a nerve-racking wait before finding out where her future lies.

She was accepted into a master's programme at NYU starting in September, but is still to receive her visa.

"It's been really stressful,” she said. "Everything depends on getting that visa – my travel, my housing, even my mental focus. A colleague of mine had her visa rejected and lost an entire term. That fear is always there.”

The timing has upset the plans for thousands of students, particularly from those from regions already under tight scrutiny.

One parent, with a daughter set to return to study in the US after the summer told The National that she will have to wipe all social media, and WhatsApp before returning, and that her daughter is frequently asked on returning to the US from the UAE why she spends so much time in the Middle East.

Anxiety grows with uncertainty

At UniHawk, a UAE-based university counselling firm supporting hundred of US-bound application, the mood has darkened.

"Even those who've already secured their visas and booked accommodation are now asking if they should proceed,” said Varun Jain, chief executive of UniHawk.

"There's considerable anxiety, especially among students with upcoming embassy appointments.”

In response, Mr Jain said his team is encouraging students to keep their operations open. "We always advise strong backup plans – the UK, Canada, UAE, Australia or Europe. Even those admitted to their dream universities are now actively considering alternatives, not out of doubt in their choice, but out of precaution.”

Mr Jain added that students can still apply to top universities in the UK through UCAS Clearing or directly to institutions in Ireland, Europe, and Australia. Many top-tier Australian universities – often referred to as the Group of Eight – are still accepting applications.

For some, enrolling in a university in the UAE for their first year and transferring later to the US when the situation stabilises is a practical strategy.

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Punchy appearance Roars of support buoyed Mr Johnson in an extremely confident and combative appearance

How to tell if your child is being bullied at school Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety Shows signs of depression or isolation Ability to sleep well diminishes Academic performance begins to deteriorate Changes in eating habits Struggles to concentrate Refuses to go to school Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings Begins to use language they do not normally use

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEducatly%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohmmed%20El%20Sonbaty%2C%20Joan%20Manuel%20and%20Abdelrahman%20Ayman%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEducation%20technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%242%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEnterprise%20Ireland%2C%20Egypt%20venture%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20HBAN%2C%20Falak%20Startups%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE ( 4 GMT)

Brackets denote aggregate score Tuesday:

Roma (1) v Shakhtar Donetsk (2), 11.45pm

Manchester United (0) v Sevilla (0), 11.45pm Wednesday:

Besiktas (0) v Bayern Munich (5), 9pm

Barcelona (1) v Chelsea (1), 11.45pm