Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Friday, June 6, until Sunday, June 8. UAE Presidential Court
Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Friday, June 6, until Sunday, June 8. UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

Eid Al Adha 2025 expected on June 6 with calls for moon sighting tomorrow

Dhu Al Hijja crescent moon to be observed on Tuesday evening

The National

May 26, 2025