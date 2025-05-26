Eid Al Adha 2025 expected on June 6 with calls for moon sighting tomorrow

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr/">Eid Al Adha</a> moved a step closer to being confirmed to begin on Friday, June 6. The likelihood of it falling on that date increased on Sunday when Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court called for Muslims to look for the Dhu Al Hijja crescent moon on Tuesday evening. Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Friday, June 6, until Sunday, June 8. A four-day break could be likely for many with Arafat Day set to take place on Thursday, June 5. An occasion celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world, Eid Al Adha begins on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijja, the last month in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/eid-al-adha-2025-start-date/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/08/eid-al-adha-2025-start-date/">Islamic calendar</a>. The first day of the Islamic month is expected to start on Wednesday, May 28.