Lebanese entrepreneur Sola Kbaitry lives in her three-bedroom villa in Springs 11 in Dubai with her husband and two children. All photos: Pawan Singh for The National

News

UAE

My Own Home: Why entrepreneur refuses to leave Dh7 million Springs townhouse

Sola Kbaitry wants a place for her teenage children to always call 'home'

Katy Gillett
Katy Gillett

May 21, 2025